Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

