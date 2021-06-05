Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,854. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $277.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

