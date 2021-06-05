Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.