Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,048 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of The Cooper Companies worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $381.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.