Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 22,268 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 211,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 796,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,832 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 479,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

