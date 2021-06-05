Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.54% of BankUnited worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 180,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $47.64 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

