Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Marcus & Millichap worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,657 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,193 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

