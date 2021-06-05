Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 495,308 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495,308 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.24% of The Bancorp worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TBBK opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

