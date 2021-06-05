Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 515,183 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515,183 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.68% of Nevro worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.