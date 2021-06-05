Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $28.53 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,534,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

NYSE SMG opened at $201.34 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

