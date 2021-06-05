Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 128,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

