Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222,994 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.91. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.