Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.21 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.