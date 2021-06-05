LTO Network Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $61.37 million and $6.05 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,335 coins and its circulating supply is 282,657,099 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

