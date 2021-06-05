Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

