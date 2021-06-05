Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

