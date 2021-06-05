Lunyr (LUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,259.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $430,603.85 and $5,259.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.