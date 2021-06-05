LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.