MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 196,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,223. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

