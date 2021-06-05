Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Survey

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Genius Sports alerts:

This table compares Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24%

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 6.42 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.04 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.26

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $212.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.