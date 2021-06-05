Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $41,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.