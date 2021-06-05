MahaDAO (MAHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $837,600.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $6.78 million and $837,600.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00011043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

