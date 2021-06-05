Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$89.61. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$89.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$837.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.12.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

