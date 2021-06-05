Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $335.02

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.02 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.43). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 1,553 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £47.39 million and a P/E ratio of 61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.