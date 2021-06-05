MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.56. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 45,827 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

