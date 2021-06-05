MAP Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $851,598.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

