Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.31 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Maple has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $121,134.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00031282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

