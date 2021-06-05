Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Markel by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Markel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,228.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,197.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

