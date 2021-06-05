MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $450.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.