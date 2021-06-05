MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

