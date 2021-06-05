Maro (MARO) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $119.53 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 941,175,654 coins and its circulating supply is 484,150,498 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

