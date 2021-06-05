Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.15 ($1.24). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 94.35 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,457,457 shares traded.

MARS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £623.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

