Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,376 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

