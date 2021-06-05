Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.
DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
