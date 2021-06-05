Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 736,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $366.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

