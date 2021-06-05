MAX Exchange Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,063.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $660,374.01 and approximately $34,063.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,174.20 or 1.00042783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.26 or 0.01084831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00518459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00381503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004090 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

