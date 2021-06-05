Maxcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $352,505.92 and approximately $52.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.70 or 1.00146416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.01084739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00519920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00373349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

