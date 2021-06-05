Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PAVmed stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

