Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

