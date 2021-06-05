MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE MXL opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,753 shares of company stock worth $5,905,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

