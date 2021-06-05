Mdex Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $976.21 million and $104.81 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00067459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00297964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00244663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.01146212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,973.63 or 1.00274508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,200,514 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

