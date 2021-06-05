mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.60. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 6,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.24 million and a PE ratio of -16.06.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

