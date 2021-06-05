MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of MedAvail worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDVL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.17.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

