MedicCoin Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $65,190.75 and $40.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

