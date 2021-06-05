Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Issue $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Medifast has increased its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MED opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

