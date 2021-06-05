MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDIF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MEDIF opened at $0.40 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

