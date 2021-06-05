Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

