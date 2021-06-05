Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $11.19. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,152 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

