Meme Price Tops $525.10 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $525.10 or 0.01454455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $1.80 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00518087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

