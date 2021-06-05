Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,489.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00519920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.01430635 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.